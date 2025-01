PERHAPS YOU’VE STUMBLED across Dublin’s newest tourist attraction online or, if you’re really lucky, in person.

Yes, the Cliffs of Moher are quite nice – but have you seen the cherry tomatoes on Drumcondra Bridge?

Choose your fighter: Cherry Tomato Bridge at Day or Cherry Tomato Bridge by Night Nicky Ryan / The Journal Nicky Ryan / The Journal / The Journal

Before you say ‘that’s not a thing’ – it is, indeed, a thing. Check Google Maps if you don’t believe us.

Google Maps Google Maps

So, how did this all start?

During the week, a number of people starting posting online about the tomatoes and how they had been there for some time.

@sarahgriffski / TikTok @sarahgriffski / TikTok / TikTok

@.tapped / TikTok @.tapped / TikTok / TikTok

Then, as with all good internet trends, it all just sort of spiralled.

More and more people started to visit, documenting their trips to the shrine/historical landmark/whatever you’re having yourself.

Would love to throw them in a salad pic.twitter.com/zIc4sjri0m — Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) January 10, 2025

Two strangers who were also visiting the Drumcondra tomatoes took this photo. pic.twitter.com/5xWXdb6djK — Nicky Ryan (@NickyRyan_) January 10, 2025

Why are the tomatoes on the bridge? Who put them there? Should we eat them? There is simply no way to tell.

But, crucially, can they help us learn the meaning of life? Almost certainly.