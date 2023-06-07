Chief of CNN ousted amid controversial revelations about Trump interview

THE CHIEF OF American news outlet CNN has been asked to step down following the channel’s town hall with Donald Trump.

Chris Licht had been in the top job for just over a year, with a mandate to move the network more towards the political centre.

David Zaslav, the CEO of CNN parent company Warner Bros Discovery, announced the leadership change on CNN’s morning editorial call today and it was subsequently confirmed on air by the channel.

Zaslav has appointed a four-person leadership team to lead the network in the interim.

Under Licht, Trump made a rare live appearance on the channel, which has been a longtime adversary of the former US president. In the interview last month, Trump repeated false claims about the 2020 election and criticised the woman found liable in court of sexually abusing and defaming.

A one-hour “town hall” on the cable television network saw Trump take questions from audience members on a broad range of topics, from personal to political.

In a profile by The Atlantic, Licht revealed he knew that the makeup of the audience was “extra-Trumpy”, which garnered criticism.

Additional reporting by Mairead Maguire