This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 26 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Eleven people accused of offences relating to alleged abuse and neglect of children

The defendants, who range in age from 25 to 76, face over 200 charges.

By Declan Brennan Tuesday 26 May 2020, 7:46 PM
33 minutes ago 3,695 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5108422
Image: Shutterstock/D. Ribeiro
Image: Shutterstock/D. Ribeiro

LAWYERS FOR THE DPP have told a High Court that the State intends to run as one trial the cases of six women and five men accused of multiple offences relating to the alleged abuse and neglect of children.

The eleven defendants, who range in age from 25 to 76, face over 200 charges.

The charges include sexual assault, sexual exploitation and child cruelty and neglect under Section 246 of the Children Act 2001.

The alleged victims are all juveniles and the offences are alleged to have happened at locations in Munster on dates between 2014 and 2016.

The defendants, who have addresses in several counties across Munster, were arrested and charged earlier last year. Books of evidence were served on them at a district court sitting last November.

The case was listed for mention in the Central Criminal Court yesterday morning when Mr Justice Paul McDermott heard applications dealing with disclosure of material by the prosecution to the defence teams.

Mr Justice McDermott also set a date for arraignment on 13 July next and ordered that the defendants, who are on bail, appear before the court on that date.

Bernard Condon SC, for the Director of Public Prosecutions, told the court that it is the intention of the DPP to try all eleven accused on all counts.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He said there is no practical difficulty around running a trial of this size that could not be overcome and he cited an ongoing murder trial which is using two courtrooms to facilitate current Covid19 restrictions.

The defendants are on continuing bail subject to compliance with strict conditions including that they sign on at their local garda station and have no contact with the alleged injured parties.

A district court judge imposed strict reporting restrictions in order to protect the identity of the alleged victims.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Brennan
@decoy12345

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie