TWO DOUBLE CHILD benefit payments and a €420 payment for the birth of a child have been included in the Budget revealed by the government today.

Finance Minister Jack Chambers confirmed this afternoon that the so-called ‘Baby Boost’ payment will grant a triple child benefit payment to new parents.

From next year, parents will receive a one-off €420 payment as well as increases to maternity and paternity leave benefits.

Separately, there will be two double child benefit payments made before Christmas.

The Child Benefit is a monthly payment to parents or guardians of children under 16, and it is also paid for children aged 16, 17, and 18 if they are in full-time education or training, or if they have a disability and cannot support themselves.

The Child Benefit is €140 a month for each child and is a universal payment, meaning it is paid regardless of people’s incomes.

Also included in the Budget is a €400 working family payment, two €125 energy credits and a €300 lump sum fuel allowance. A €200 living alone allowance lump sum has also been published in the Budget.

The benefit will come into effect after the Finance Bill is passed in the coming weeks.