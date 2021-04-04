Seven-year-old killed after being struck by car in west Belfast

A SEVEN-YEAR-OLD girl has been killed in a traffic collision in Belfast.

The child died after being struck on Springhill Avenue in the west of the city shortly after 6pm yesterday.

She has been named by the PSNI as Kaitlin McCoubrey-Fullerton.

The area was closed after the collision, but has since re-opened.

A spokesperson for the force said one person has been arrested and is assisting them with their enquiries.

Officers have appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have dashcam or CCTV footage or any other information, to contact them.