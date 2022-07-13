#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 13 July 2022
Advertisement

Children falling into poverty more quickly than rest of population, says charity

The Children’s Rights Alliance has said that the issues for Irish children and young people are starting to worsen.

By Press Association Wednesday 13 Jul 2022, 6:54 AM
43 minutes ago 937 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5815602

CHILDREN AND YOUNG people are falling into poverty at a rate higher than that of Ireland’s general population, the Children’s Rights Alliance has said.

It comes as the group launches a new Child Poverty Monitor, the first in a series of reports that will explore “the root causes” and provide solutions to issues such as educational disadvantage, social exclusion, accessing healthcare, homelessness, food poverty and income inadequacy.

Speaking at the launch of the Monitor, Tanya Ward, chief executive of the Children’s Rights Alliance, said the monitor’s findings show that the issues for children and young people are starting to worsen.

“The ESRI warned early on that the pandemic could cause a rise in child poverty”, she said.

“Our Child Poverty Monitor analysis shows that the issues for children and young people are indeed starting to worsen– growing waiting lists for key health services and mental health supports; barriers to access education; increased need for social housing.

“The cost of heating your home or your weekly food shop are all rising. The trends are going in the wrong direction, the Government’s response cannot.”

She said that thousands of children are going without basic essentials and that families are borrowing money to be able to afford to send their children to school.

“As we launch this report, there are thousands of children going without what we all consider to be basic essentials. Families are borrowing to scrape together enough money to send their child back to school.

Children are spending their whole day in a hotel room, travelling hours to school and desperately trying to put on a brave face in front of friends.

Related Read

01.07.22 Price hikes: Electric Ireland to raise gas and electricity for second time in three months

“Young people are missing milestones and opportunities to socialise or engage in any extracurricular activities with their peers. Thousands are still waiting to access mental health services.”

She called for the creation of a child poverty unit that would make a “real difference in local communities”.

“We need a national lead at the highest levels of Government that can drive the change that is needed”, she said.

“A child poverty unit would facilitate the effective cross-departmental and cross-government work needed and ensure that support and resources are invested in services and programmes that are making a real difference in local communities.”

Other key recommendations made by the monitor include raising the qualified child increase, funding a pilot initiative for the expansion of school meals during the holidays, reducing the weekly work threshold from 19 hours to 15 hours for one parent families, and to provide higher levels of subsidisation for all families who receive a medical card.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Children’s Rights Alliance helpline can be contacted on 01 902 0494.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie