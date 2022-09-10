Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 10 September 2022
Advertisement

Post-mortems to be carried out on children who died in car fire in Westmeath

A young boy and girl were pronounced dead yesterday.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 10 Sep 2022, 9:44 AM
1 hour ago 10,011 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5862810
File photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
File photo
File photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

POST-MORTEMS ARE to be carried out today on a young boy and girl who died in a car fire in Co Westmeath yesterday afternoon.

The car was discovered on a rural road at Lackan shortly after 4pm in the Multyfarnham area, where gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.

State Pathologist Dr Sally Anne Collis was at the scene last night and will carry out post-mortem examinations on the children today.

An infant boy was removed to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Mullingar, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

The remains of an older girl were also discovered at the scene and brought to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore.

A woman was taken by air ambulance to a Dublin hospital for treatment for burn injuries, which are understood to be serious but not life-threatening.

The Garda Technical Bureau and Dr Collis examined the scene yesterday and it was preserved overnight.

The car was removed and will be forensically examined further today.

A Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) has been appointed to lead the investigation, with an incident room set up at Mullingar Garda Station.

“A Garda family liaison officer has been appointed and An Garda Síochána will continue to support the family involved in conjunction with other state agencies,” a statement said.

“An Garda Síochána is appealing to any person with any information in relation to this fatal incident to contact investigating Gardaí at Mullingar at 044 9384000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 11 or any Garda Station.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie