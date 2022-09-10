Post-mortems to be carried out on children who died in car fire in Westmeath

POST-MORTEMS ARE to be carried out today on a young boy and girl who died in a car fire in Co Westmeath yesterday afternoon.

The car was discovered on a rural road at Lackan shortly after 4pm in the Multyfarnham area, where gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.

State Pathologist Dr Sally Anne Collis was at the scene last night and will carry out post-mortem examinations on the children today.

An infant boy was removed to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Mullingar, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

The remains of an older girl were also discovered at the scene and brought to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore.

A woman was taken by air ambulance to a Dublin hospital for treatment for burn injuries, which are understood to be serious but not life-threatening.

The Garda Technical Bureau and Dr Collis examined the scene yesterday and it was preserved overnight.

The car was removed and will be forensically examined further today.

A Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) has been appointed to lead the investigation, with an incident room set up at Mullingar Garda Station.

“A Garda family liaison officer has been appointed and An Garda Síochána will continue to support the family involved in conjunction with other state agencies,” a statement said.

“An Garda Síochána is appealing to any person with any information in relation to this fatal incident to contact investigating Gardaí at Mullingar at 044 9384000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 11 or any Garda Station.”