A SECURITY ALERT in the Creggan area of Derry that resulted in petrol bombs being thrown at PSNI officers has ended after being declared an “elaborate hoax”.

PSNI officers were in the Creggan area yesterday afternoon due to a sudden death in Magowan Park.

As PSNI officers were conducting enquiries in relation to this, they discovered a suspicious device.

The suspicious device was uncovered in the Southway area at around 7.45pm and a security alert followed as a result.

A public safety operation was implemented, and cordons were put in place, which “sparked disorder in the area” according to a PSNI spokesperson.

The device has since been examined by Ammunition Technical Officers and declared an elaborate hoax.

The spokesperson said that up until around midnight yesterday, paint and petrol bombs, as well as heavy masonry and fireworks, were being thrown at police.

The PSNI said some of those involved were children and that those involved in the disorder dispersed at around midnight.

A 36-year-old man was arrested last night on suspicion of riotous behaviour and remains in custody.

The PSN’s Derry City and Strabane Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney, described yesterday’s disorder as “utterly senseless”.

“That disorder occurred as officers were dealing with such a sensitive incident is shameful,” she added.

There were also reports of children as young as six and seven years old being involved, something Kearney labelled “child criminal exploitation”.

She said the disorder “will have provoked anger in the local community and wider area”.

While damage was caused to police vehicles, no injuries to police officers have been reported at this time.

Kearney said she wants to “reassure the community” that officers “will be out today working to remove drugs from the streets, responding to domestic abuse calls and protecting communities from those who seek to cause harm to the most vulnerable”.

An investigation is underway and anyone with information is asked to contact the PSNI, quoting reference 1510 of 09/07/24.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form.

Members of the public can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.