China tells US that Russia's security concerns 'should be taken seriously'

An instructor trains members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces in a city park in Kyiv.

CHINA’S FOREIGN MINISTER has told his American counterpart that Russia’s “reasonable security concerns should be taken seriously and resolved”, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.

In the call with Secretary of State Antony Blinken that focused on tensions over Ukraine, Wang Yi also said “regional security cannot be guaranteed by strengthening or even expanding military blocs”.

“All parties should completely abandon the Cold War mentality and form a balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism through negotiation,” Wang said.

“Russia’s reasonable security concerns should be taken seriously and resolved.”

Blinken sought to impress upon Beijing the “global security and economic risks posed by further Russian aggression against Ukraine”, according to State Department spokesman Ned Price.

Global concerns are growing over a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine, as tens of thousands of Russian troops have been stationed at the border in recent weeks.

In response, the US and other Nato member states have been conducting intense diplomacy with Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent days, as well as providing military reinforcement to Ukraine.

The US and its Nato allies have said they are ready for any eventuality.

In a long-awaited written response delivered to Moscow last night, the US made no concessions to the main Russian demands over Ukraine and Nato, Blinken said.

Blinken said the US response, delivered to the Russian Foreign Ministry by US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan, gave up no ground on “core principles” such as Nato’s open-door membership policy and the alliance’s military presence in Eastern Europe.

‘Diplomatic path’ out of crisis

He said the document made clear that the US is standing by its often-stated positions.

“There is no change, there will be no change,” he said.

However, he said the written response to Russia also contains “serious” offers for a diplomatic path to de-escalate soaring tensions over Ukraine by addressing Russian concerns on other matters.

Russia has warned it would quickly take “retaliatory measures” if the US and its allies rejected its demands.

Blinken said he expects to speak again to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the coming days to get the Russian reaction.

But he said that whether Russia accepts them is entirely the decision of President Vladimir Putin. “That is up to President Putin,” he said. “We’ll see how they respond.”

The US proposals, echoed in a separate document sent to the Russians by Nato, include the potential for negotiations over offensive missile placements and military exercises in Eastern Europe as well as broad arms control agreements as long as Russia withdraws its estimated 100,000 troops from the Ukrainian border.

Moscow has denied planning to invade Ukraine but has also said it wants guarantees that the country will not join Nato.

Russia, which has a troubled historical relationship with Ukraine, has fueled an insurgency in the former Soviet republic’s east that has killed more than 13,000 people since 2014.

Russia that year also seized Crimea after the overthrow of a government in Kyiv that had resisted efforts to move closer to Europe.

French-led talks

In another bid to defuse tensions, senior Russian and Ukrainian officials met for eight hours in Paris with representatives of France and Germany.

Dmitry Kozak, the Kremlin deputy chief of staff, said the talks were “not simple” but that another round would take place in two weeks in Berlin.

France said after the so-called Normandy Format talks that the envoys committed to a fragile July 2020 ceasefire in eastern Ukraine between government forces and pro-Moscow separatists.

“We need a supplementary pause. We hope that this process will have results in two weeks,” Kozak said.

An aide to French President Emmanuel Macron stressed that the talks had been about resolving the separatist fighting in eastern Ukraine, not the threat of a Russian invasion.

France and Germany have joined the United States in warning Russia against an invasion but have been less direct about sanctions.

Germany’s new coalition government has sent mixed signals on whether it would sever the soon-to-open Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia, which will circumvent Ukraine to provide gas to Europe’s largest economy.

Amid warnings that tensions with the West could push Russia to squeeze supplies, Australian officials said Canberra stood ready to ship natural gas to Europe.

“We haven’t received a formal request, but we are indicating that, of course, we are ready to support our friends,” Resources Minister Keith Pitt told media in Sydney.

US President Joe Biden, who spoke with European leaders by video-conference on Tuesday, said any Russian military attack on Ukraine would trigger “enormous consequences” and could even “change the world.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, while brushing off the impact, warned that attempts to punish Putin personally would be “destructive.”

Ukraine seeks way out

The United States again encouraged its citizens to leave Ukraine, warning an invasion could be imminent.

But Ukraine’s government, hoping to prevent panic, has played down the dangers and sought to offer ways out.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told reporters the Russian troops posed “a threat to Ukraine” but that the numbers deployed were “insufficient for a full-scale offensive.”

Andriy Yermak, an advisor to President Volodymyr Zelensky who took part in the Paris talks, wrote on Twitter that the meeting was “a strong signal of readiness for a peaceful settlement.”

© AFP 2022