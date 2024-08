COLDPLAY LEAD SINGER Chris Martin performed a song on Grafton Street ahead of the band’s concerts in Croke Park, appearing to film content for a music video.

Hundreds of fans gathered on the Dublin street this evening after rumours circulated that the band would appear.

Frontman Chris Martin made an appearance for around half an hour and was professionally recorded performing the same song – We Pray – several times.

He was joined by singers Burna Boy, Tini, Elyanna and Little Simz, who feature on the newly released song.

Here on Grafton St where Coldplay is shooting a music video. Expect delays. @thejournal_ie pic.twitter.com/mAPhQRITsk — Muiris Ó Cearbhaill (@muirisoc) August 28, 2024

Fans watched with excitement as he filmed the content before making his way through the crowds to leave.

Through a sea of phones, Chris Martin leaves Grafton Street after shooting a music video @thejournal_ie pic.twitter.com/co7skNpoVq — Muiris Ó Cearbhaill (@muirisoc) August 28, 2024

Martin was seen entering the Fitzwilliam Hotel, which gardaí had to subsequently block the entrance of as crowds milled around.

Gardaí have blocked the entrance of the Fitzwilliam Hotel as a large crowd gathers outside. @thejournal_ie pic.twitter.com/A2KkvE8Jzv — Muiris Ó Cearbhaill (@muirisoc) August 28, 2024

Coldplay are set to take the stage in Croke Park tomorrow, Friday, Sunday and Monday.

Additional reporting by Muiris O’Cearbhaill on Grafton Street