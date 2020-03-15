This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 15 March, 2020
'We are sad more than angry': Christchurch marks anniversary of mosque shootings

Mosque imam Gamal Fouda said people of all beliefs and cultures were stopping to pay their respects.

By Press Association Sunday 15 Mar 2020, 1:16 PM
1 hour ago 4,696 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5046898
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

PEOPLE IN THE New Zealand city of Christchurch have remembered the 51 worshippers who were killed in a mass shooting a year ago, after a planned national memorial event was cancelled due to fears it might spread the coronavirus.

Outside the Al Noor mosque, dozens of leather-clad bikers from the Tu Tangata club performed a traditional Maori haka.

They were welcomed by mosque imam Gamal Fouda, who said people of all beliefs and cultures were stopping to pay their respects, and they were all united as New Zealanders.

One of those who survived the shooting at the Linwood mosque was Mazharuddin Syed Ahmed, who said that marking anniversaries was not typically a Muslim tradition but they were doing it so the wider community could grieve and remember.

He said the shootings had provoked an outpouring of love and compassion.

“Of course, we lost our loved friends, family, people and community,” he said.

“But we are also seeing so much good has come out of it, so looking at the positive part of that. Today, it is such a privilege to be in this country.”

Temel Atacocugu, who survived after being shot nine times at the Al Noor mosque, said the anniversary had provoked strong feelings.

Related Read

21.12.19 New Zealanders hand in more than 56,000 guns after assault weapon ban

“We are sad more than we are angry,” he said. “It’s very emotional. When I woke up this morning, I’m speechless. I can’t explain what I feel.”

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern said yesterday the decision to cancel the memorial event planned for Horncastle Arena was pragmatic and precautionary.

New Zealand has had eight confirmed cases of Covid-19. All of those cases have been connected to people returning from abroad and so far there have not been signs of a local outbreak.

Ardern has enacted strict border rules in an attempt to prevent the disease from taking hold in New Zealand.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie