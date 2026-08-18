Exports to the US have plummeted compared to last year, a drop explained by Trump's tariffs

IRISH EXPORTS TO the United States fell dramatically in the first six months of this year compared to the same period in 2025, according to provisional data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) today.

Between January and June this year, overall goods exports dropped by 30.5% compared to the same six months in 2025, representing a reduction worth €45.4 billion.

Exports of goods to the US alone fell by 65.1%, a drop worth €48.9 billion, in the first six months of 2026 compared to January to June 2025.

Economic analysts have put this huge reduction down to US trade policies introduced by president Donald Trump, specifically tariffs.

Ahead of the imposition of Trump’s first round of tariffs in early 2025, importers in the US scrambled to get ahead of the charges and stock up on extra goods.

This led to a large spike in demand for goods and, therefore, an increase in exports from Ireland to the US.

At the same time, exports to the United Kingdom increased by 42.6% over the same period, from €7.2 billion to €10.3 billion.

Despite the general downward trend in the first half of 2026, exports in June of this year actually saw an increase of 7.1%, compared to the same month in 2025, reaching a total of €18.1 billion.

Imports, meanwhile, increased in June and in the first six months of the year.

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Imports rose by 19% to €14.7 billion this past June compared to June 2026, while they increased by 12.5% to €79.1 billion in the first six months of this year.

Janette Maxwell of Grant Thornton Ireland, a professional services firm, said that the trade data from June presented “a mixed picture”.

She said that, on a monthly basis, “both exports and imports recorded strong growth”.

“Putting things into context, however, another story also emerges.

“While June was a strong month, it wasn’t enough to offset weaker performance earlier in the year, highlighting the volatility that can arise within Ireland’s highly internationalised trading economy.”

Maxwell added that, given the importance of the US market, “particularly for high-value sectors such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and advanced manufacturing, changes of this scale can have a substantial impact on overall trade performance”.

She said the figures also underlined “the extent to which Ireland’s aggregate export data can be influenced by a relatively small number of multinational-driven industries and markets”.

Carol Lynch, a customs and international trade specialist with accountancy firm BDO, said Ireland’s export performance “continues to demonstrate resilience and diversification in the face of difficult geopolitical factors and ongoing changes in US tariff rules”.

She also noted that the decline in exports to the US was “to be expected following last year’s stockpiling in the early months”.

“We are now seeing some normalisation and it is very positive that exports generally increased in June 2026 compared to June 2025,” she said.