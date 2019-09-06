Christian Brothers to pay outstanding €6.8 million to redress scheme

THE CHRISTIAN BROTHERS is to pay its outstanding €6.8 million to the redress scheme for survivors of institutional abuse.

The religious organisation today formally notified the Department of Education and Skills of its intention to pay the money to the Residential Institutions Statutory Fund.

The money is expected to be paid in a series of monthly transfers between now and December.

The first tranche of €1.8 million was transferred this week to Caranua, an independent State body that was set up to support people who, as children, experienced abuse in residential institutions in Ireland.

Survivors receive grants to help them avail of services such as mental health, educational and housing support services.

Caranua and Children’s Hospital

Speaking today, Education Minister Joe McHugh welcomed “the clear confirmation from the Christian Brothers of its plan to complete its pledge”.

“I particularly welcome the fact that this plan has now been put into operation, with the first tranche of €1.8 million having been transferred this week.

This confirmation provides both funding and much needed clarity for Caranua to allow it to continue its supports for survivors.

Th remainder of the Christian Brothers’ fund will be split as follows: €6.3 million is to be paid to the redress fund and €429,000 is to be paid to the National Children’s Hospital.

When the current plan is completed, the Congregation of Christian Brothers will have contributed €30 million to the fund.

Under the provisions of the Residential Institutions Statutory Fund Act 2002, any amount in excess of €110 million in the fund is to go to the funding of the National Children’s Hospital.