RAIN, HAIL, OR snow, every Christmas Day troves of people across the country take to bodies of water for a Christmas Day swim.

Luckily, today you don’t need to worry about hail or snow if you are planning on participating.

According to the Met Éireann forecast, today will be mild and quite cloudy, though some brighter breaks will develop.

Speaking to The Journal, meteorologist Brandon Creagh said that it is unseasonably mild, and this morning will have temperatures of between 10 and 11 degrees across the whole country.

“The sea is actually going to be pretty much fairly close to that as well,” he said. “The sea surface temperatures are forecast to be around 10 or 11 degrees.

“But I would encourage people to keep an eye on the advice from water safety Ireland and the Irish coast guard, which has been circling around on Christmas Day.”

Advertisement

Creagh said that the unseasonable weather is the result of mild air that has been pushed up from the south due to a high pressure system centered around Europe.

“So the whole country is going to experience fairly similar conditions tomorrow, some places might get a little bit more sun than others, but exactly where that will be remains to be seen,” he said.

Most places will be dry but a few patches of light rain and drizzle will affect the western half of the country. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees in moderate southwest winds, fresh at times on west and northwest coasts.

People braving the cold weather and icy conditions for a dip in the Irish Sea at the Forty Foot bathing spot in Sandycove, Dublin on the annual Christmas Day swim. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

COPE Galway has issued a list of precautions for swimmers to be aware of as they take on the Christmas Day swim. The charity is organising the swim, which takes place this morning at Blackrock Pier in Salthill.

Last year, over 850 people took place in the swim.

COPE Galway said for swimmers to stay visible, not to swim alone, avoid diving and swimming after consuming alcohol or a large meal. It also said to avoid staying in the water for too long and to bring a warm drink and warm clothes to change into. Lifeguards will be present at the swim, but it warned that participants should be aware of the safety guidelines.

Organised swims are taking place all across the country today. Despite the mild weather, it is still recommended to wrap up warm and not too spend too long in the water.