Photos: hardy souls brave the rain and cold and take to the sea for Christmas day swims

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
IT’S THE ANNUAL tradition that takes little heed of inclement weather, the December chill or the rigours of the pandemic.
The Christmas Day swim and the money raised for charities draws many crowds to the near freezing waters of Ireland.
This year also the Goal Mile runners braved torrential down pours to spread their Christmas cheer and raise much needed funds.
From West Cork to Sandy Cove and the Forty Foot and to Bangor, County Down Ireland’s bravest swimmers took to the tide.
Some braved it in swimwear and togs more suited to the sun kissed beaches of Sydney and Perth.
The wild Atlantic waves bursting onto the beaches in Bantry Bay and Rosscarbery did little to deter the brave souls.
Even the family pooch took on life guard duty at the Forty Foot this morning.
Woolly hats were also a good bet to stave off the low temperatures.
Such were the crowds it looked like a summer’s day in Sandy Cove – albeit minus the need for sunscreen.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Meanwhile, in another part of Dublin town, where the rain was making it’s presence felt in a more torrential state, was the Goal Mile.
Luca wasn’t the only one – the rain did little to deter the participants.
One more pic of Patrick Corkery enjoying the waves at Dublin’s Sandy Cove this morning.
COMMENTS (1)