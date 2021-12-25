Photos: hardy souls brave the rain and cold and take to the sea for Christmas day swims

IT’S THE ANNUAL tradition that takes little heed of inclement weather, the December chill or the rigours of the pandemic.

The Christmas Day swim and the money raised for charities draws many crowds to the near freezing waters of Ireland.

This year also the Goal Mile runners braved torrential down pours to spread their Christmas cheer and raise much needed funds.

From West Cork to Sandy Cove and the Forty Foot and to Bangor, County Down Ireland’s bravest swimmers took to the tide.

Hundreds of people descended on The Warren Beach this morning to partake in a Christmas swim in aid of Rosscarbery Social Services & CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young). At the swim were Kai, Jasmine and Odette Norman from Clonakilty. Source: AG News/Alamy Stock Photo

Some braved it in swimwear and togs more suited to the sun kissed beaches of Sydney and Perth.

A number of people went for a Christmas swim in Bantry this afternoon in a flat calm sea. Preparing to have a dip were Shane Keevers, Roman Decomble and Rachel & Brian Murphy from Bantry. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

The wild Atlantic waves bursting onto the beaches in Bantry Bay and Rosscarbery did little to deter the brave souls.

Pictured here at the Warren Beach in Rosscarbery, attempting to warm up after the swim were Conor, Virge, Denis, Emma, Daniel, ex TD Jim and Paula Daly from Clonakilty. Source: AG News/Alamy Stock Photo

Dry robes and hot team got the Belles and Beaux sea swimming group back in the warmth after their dip in Bangor, Co Down. Source: PA

Even the family pooch took on life guard duty at the Forty Foot this morning.

A spectator in his furry dry robe takes in the view. Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews

Woolly hats were also a good bet to stave off the low temperatures.

Come in, it's lovely and warm! Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews

Such were the crowds it looked like a summer’s day in Sandy Cove – albeit minus the need for sunscreen.

Crowds flock to Sandy Cove in Dublin for the Christmas swim. Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews

Meanwhile, in another part of Dublin town, where the rain was making it’s presence felt in a more torrential state, was the Goal Mile.

Luca McLaughlin 11yrs takes part in the annual GOAL Mile in Eamonn Ceannt Park Crumlin. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.

Luca wasn’t the only one – the rain did little to deter the participants.

Micael Dempsey and Siobhan O Connor with there children Iarlaith,Odhran and Beihinn take part in the annual GOAL Mile in Eamonn Ceannt Park Crumlin. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

One more pic of Patrick Corkery enjoying the waves at Dublin’s Sandy Cove this morning.

Patrick Corkery wears a Santa hat and beard as waves crash over him during a Christmas Day dip at Sandy Cover near Dublin. Source: Alamy Stock Photo