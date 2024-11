TIME TO DECK the halls, fa la la la la – Christmas FM is returning tomorrow.

At noon tomorrow, pupils from St. Saviour’s National School in Rathdrum, Co Wicklow will be switching on the station, which is broadcasting out of a studio near Liffey Valley shopping centre in Dublin.

Christmas FM will be airing festive songs, including Christmas classics from Mariah Care and Michael Bublé, throughout the season.

“We can’t wait to sprinkle Christmas cheer and joy around the nation all throughout the festive season,” said the station’s co-founder Garvan Rigby.

“We are once again raising funds for The Magic of Christmas appeal, supporting a range of children’s charities across Ireland making a difference in local communities,” Rigby said.

Depending on where you are in the country, here are the frequencies where you can tune in:

Cavan 92.8 FM

Clare 105.2 FM

Cork City (and some of the county) 106.7 FM

Cork North (and some of the county) 87.7 FM

Drogheda & Dundalk 104.2 FM

Dublin City & County 105.2 FM

Galway City 87.9 FM

Kildare North 88.1 FM

Kilkenny City 104.3 FM

Letterkenny 106.2 FM

Limerick City 105.5 FM

Longford 99.8 FM

Sligo Town 95.0 FM

South East 103.8 FM

Tralee/Killarney 105.0 FM

Waterford City 105.9 FM

Wicklow – Bray area 99.5 FM

Wicklow – Wicklow Town 106.6 FM

It can also be found through the Christmas FM app, Virgin Media Channel 900 and eir TV. A full list of all the ways to listen is available on the Christmas FM website.