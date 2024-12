IT’S THE MOST wonderful time of the year: when you can sit on the couch with a tub of Celebrations and watch movie after movie without judgement.

Maybe you watch the same films every year and are looking for your favourite Christmas classics, or perhaps you’re keen to catch up on some more recent releases you missed.

Either way, this year’s TV offerings should have you covered.

Here’s a handy list of every film on TG4, RTÉ and Virgin Media today and tomorrow.

Christmas Day

The Snapper (1993) Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

RTÉ 1

Toy Story 3 (2010) – 12.30pm

Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022) – 2.05pm

Wallace & Gromit: A Grand Day Out (1989) – 3.30pm

Soul (2020) – 3.55pm

Jurassic World: Dominion (2022) – 5.45pm

RTÉ 2

The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984) – 8.35am

Finding Dory (2016) – 10am

James and the Giant Peach (1996) – 1.25pm

Ratatouille (2007) – 2.45pm

Paddington (2014) – 4.25pm

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) – 5.50pm

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) – 8.05pm

The Young Offenders (2016) – 10pm

The Name of the Rose (1986) – 11.50pm

TG4

Despicable Me 3 (2017) – 4.45pm

An Cailín Ciúin (2022) – 8pm

Virgin Media One

The Snapper (1993) – 10pm

The Pact (2012) – Midnight

Virgin Media Two

Den of Thieves (2018) – 9pm

St. Stephen’s Day

Brooklyn (2015) Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

RTÉ 1

Brooklyn (2015) – 12.05am

Parenthood (1989) – 1.55am

My Fair Lady (1964) – 8.40am

Doctor Dolittle (1967) – 2pm

The Quiet Man (1952) – 3.30pm

Incredibles 2 (2018) – 6.30pm

That They May Face The Rising Sun (2023) – 9.20pm

The Field (1990) – 11.35pm

RTÉ 2

The Graduate (1967) – 2am

Rango (2011) – 10.35am

Jaws (1975) – 10.55pm

TG4

Oliver! (1968) – 9.50am

Ice Age 2: The Meltdown (2006) – 1pm

The Full Monty (1997) – 10.10pm

Virgin Media One

The Proposal (2009) – 9pm