Here's every film on RTÉ, TG4 and Virgin today and tomorrow

WELL, HERE WE are again, another Christmas Day.
After the year we’ve had, you might want to do nothing else but plonk yourself in front of your telly and not move for the foreseeable future.
If so, here’s what is in store.
CHRISTMAS DAY
RTÉ One
- 12.35pm – The Secret Life of Pets 2
- 1.55pm – Back to the Future
- 3.45pm – Piney: The Lonesome Pine
- 4.10pm – Paddington 2
- 6.01pm – The Grinch (2018)
- 7.25pm – Angela’s Christmas Wish
- 10.10pm – Bohemian Rhapsody
- 0.20am – The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
- 2.15am – Four Weddings and a Funeral
RTÉ2
- 8.10am – Shrek
- 9.30am – Ice Age: Collision Course
- 11.00am – Abominable
- 12.25pm – Singin’ in the Rain
- 2.10pm – Despicable Me 2
- 3.40pm – The Lego Batman Movie
- 6.45pm – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 10.20pm – Daddy’s Home 2
- 11.55pm – What Lies Beneath
- 1.55am – Fargo
TG4
- 10.00am – Cleo
- 1.05pm – Funny Face
- 2.50pm – Sherlock Gnomes (as Gaeilge)
- 6.45pm – Into the West
- 11.15pm – Sing Street
Virgin Media One
- 12.00pm – A Dog Named Christmas
- 9.00pm – Dirty Dancing
Virgin Media Two
- 6.00pm - Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
- 9.00pm - John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Virgin Media Three
- 9.00pm – Circle of Friends
STEPHEN’S DAY
RTÉ One
- 12.55pm – Kung Fu Panda 2
- 2.25pm – Peter Rabbit
- 4.00pm – Coco
- 6.25pm – The Greatest Showman
- 9.35pm – Rocketman
- 12.45am – The Devil Wears Prada
- 2.40am – A Bronx Tale
RTÉ2
- 9.15am – The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature
- 11.20am – How to Train Your Dragon
- 3.20pm – Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
- 9.50pm – Brave Heart
- 1.05am – The Graduate
TG4
- 10.00am – The Country Girl
- 1.00pm – Sherlock Gnomes (in English)
- 10.45pm - O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Virgin Media One
- 10.00am - Daughter of the Bride
- 9.30pm – The Princess Bride
Virgin Media Two
- 12.00pm – A Dog Named Christmas
- 10.00pm – Homefront
- 12.00am – Abduction
