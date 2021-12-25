Here's every film on RTÉ, TG4 and Virgin today and tomorrow

WELL, HERE WE are again, another Christmas Day.

After the year we’ve had, you might want to do nothing else but plonk yourself in front of your telly and not move for the foreseeable future.

If so, here’s what is in store.

CHRISTMAS DAY

RTÉ One

12.35pm – The Secret Life of Pets 2

1.55pm – Back to the Future

3.45pm – Piney: The Lonesome Pine

4.10pm – Paddington 2

6.01pm – The Grinch (2018)

7.25pm – Angela’s Christmas Wish

10.10pm – Bohemian Rhapsody

0.20am – The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

2.15am – Four Weddings and a Funeral

RTÉ2

8.10am – Shrek

9.30am – Ice Age: Collision Course

11.00am – Abominable

12.25pm – Singin’ in the Rain

2.10pm – Despicable Me 2

3.40pm – The Lego Batman Movie

6.45pm – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

10.20pm – Daddy’s Home 2

11.55pm – What Lies Beneath

1.55am – Fargo

TG4

10.00am – Cleo

1.05pm – Funny Face

2.50pm – Sherlock Gnomes (as Gaeilge)

6.45pm – Into the West

11.15pm – Sing Street

Virgin Media One

12.00pm – A Dog Named Christmas

9.00pm – Dirty Dancing

Virgin Media Two

6.00pm - Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

9.00pm - John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Virgin Media Three

9.00pm – Circle of Friends

STEPHEN’S DAY

RTÉ One

12.55pm – Kung Fu Panda 2

2.25pm – Peter Rabbit

4.00pm – Coco

6.25pm – The Greatest Showman

9.35pm – Rocketman

12.45am – The Devil Wears Prada

2.40am – A Bronx Tale

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

RTÉ2

9.15am – The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature

11.20am – How to Train Your Dragon

3.20pm – Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

9.50pm – Brave Heart

1.05am – The Graduate

TG4

10.00am – The Country Girl

1.00pm – Sherlock Gnomes (in English)

10.45pm - O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Virgin Media One

10.00am - Daughter of the Bride

9.30pm – The Princess Bride

Virgin Media Two