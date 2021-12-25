#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 25 December 2021
Here's every film on RTÉ, TG4 and Virgin today and tomorrow

Pass the remote.

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 25 Dec 2021, 6:00 AM
40 minutes ago 1,725 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5635830

WELL, HERE WE are again, another Christmas Day.

After the year we’ve had, you might want to do nothing else but plonk yourself in front of your telly and not move for the foreseeable future.

If so, here’s what is in store.

CHRISTMAS DAY

RTÉ One

  • 12.35pm – The Secret Life of Pets 2
  • 1.55pm – Back to the Future
  • 3.45pm – Piney: The Lonesome Pine
  • 4.10pm – Paddington 2
  • 6.01pm – The Grinch (2018)
  • 7.25pm – Angela’s Christmas Wish
  • 10.10pm – Bohemian Rhapsody
  • 0.20am – The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
  • 2.15am – Four Weddings and a Funeral

RTÉ2

  • 8.10am – Shrek
  • 9.30am – Ice Age: Collision Course
  • 11.00am – Abominable
  • 12.25pm – Singin’ in the Rain
  • 2.10pm – Despicable Me 2
  • 3.40pm – The Lego Batman Movie
  • 6.45pm – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
  • 10.20pm – Daddy’s Home 2
  • 11.55pm – What Lies Beneath
  • 1.55am – Fargo

TG4

  • 10.00am – Cleo
  • 1.05pm – Funny Face
  • 2.50pm – Sherlock Gnomes (as Gaeilge)
  • 6.45pm – Into the West
  • 11.15pm – Sing Street

Virgin Media One

  • 12.00pm – A Dog Named Christmas
  • 9.00pm – Dirty Dancing

Virgin Media Two

  • 6.00pm - Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
  • 9.00pm - John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Virgin Media Three

  • 9.00pm – Circle of Friends

STEPHEN’S DAY

RTÉ One

  • 12.55pm – Kung Fu Panda 2
  • 2.25pm – Peter Rabbit
  • 4.00pm – Coco
  • 6.25pm – The Greatest Showman
  • 9.35pm – Rocketman
  • 12.45am – The Devil Wears Prada
  • 2.40am – A Bronx Tale

RTÉ2

  • 9.15am – The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature
  • 11.20am – How to Train Your Dragon
  • 3.20pm – Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
  • 9.50pm – Brave Heart
  • 1.05am – The Graduate

TG4

  • 10.00am – The Country Girl
  • 1.00pm – Sherlock Gnomes (in English)
  • 10.45pm - O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Virgin Media One

  • 10.00am - Daughter of the Bride
  • 9.30pm – The Princess Bride

Virgin Media Two

  • 12.00pm – A Dog Named Christmas 
  • 10.00pm – Homefront
  • 12.00am – Abduction

