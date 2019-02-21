This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 21 February, 2019
British MP Christopher Davies charged over alleged false expenses claims

Davies is now due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 22 March.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 21 Feb 2019, 12:46 PM
47 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/4505590
Christopher Davies
Image: UK Parliament
Christopher Davies
Christopher Davies
Image: UK Parliament

BRITISH CONSERVATIVE MP Christopher Davies has been charged over the alleged falsification of parliamentary invoices. 

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it “received a file of evidence from the Metropolitan Police” relating to an allegation about Davies in November 2018. 

Following a review of the evidence, the CPS has today charged Davies with two offences of making a false instrument and one offence of providing false or misleading information for allowance claims. 

The charges are: 

  • Forgery between 25 January and 11 March 2016
  • Forgery between 28 March and 12 April 2016
  • Providing false or misleading information for allowances claims between 6 March and 11 March 2016

Davies was elected as the Member of Parliament for Brecon & Radnorshire in 2015. He was re-elected in June 2017. In January 2018, he was appointed Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Wales Office. 

Davies is now due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 22 March. 

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Davies are now active and that he has a right to a fair trial,” a CPS spokesperson said. 

Comments are closed as a person has been charged. 

