Tributes paid to DUP's Christopher Stalford, who passed away suddenly aged 39

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has paid tribute to DUP MLA Christopher Stalford, who passed away suddenly at the age of 39.

The south Belfast representative and father of four died suddenly.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin paid tribute to Stalford, saying that he was “deeply saddened” to hear of his passing.

“He served the people of South Belfast diligently and with integrity, working tirelessly to improve housing and education,” Martin said, in a statement this afternoon.

Stalford’s death was confirmed earlier this morning by DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of Christopher’s sudden death. He was not just an elected representative or a colleague, he was a friend,” Donaldson said.

“On behalf of the Party, I express my sympathies to Laura and the wider Stalford family on the loss of a husband, father, son and brother.”

Former Deputy First Minister, Michelle O’Neill, said that it was “desperately sad” news to hear of Stalford’s passing.

“On behalf of the Sinn Féin Assembly team I extend our condolences and I express my sincere sympathy to his wife Laura and their four children who are foremost in our thoughts this afternoon,” said O’Neill in a tweet.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Brandon Lewis said gave his condolences to Stalford’s family, adding that he was a passionate politician.

“As MLA and principal deputy speaker, Christopher was passionate about crucial issues that affected people across Northern Ireland and was dedicated to building a better Northern Ireland for everyone,” Lewis said.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood expressed his “deepest condolences” to Stalford’s family, saying that while they did not agree on politics, he would always “disagree well”.

I don’t think there was a single political issue that Christopher and I agreed on but one of my defining memories will be his great ability to disagree well. You could have a storming argument in the Assembly with terse words and raised voices but as soon as you left, he would always have a wry smile and a laugh.

Eastwood said that the SDLP’s Spring Conference, which was due to get underway today, would be postponed as a mark of respect.

Stalford was first elected as a Belfast councillor in 2005 to represent the Laganbank area, and from 2014 represented the Balmoral area.

He was first elected to the Stormont Assembly in 2016 and served as the principal deputy speaker since January 2020.

- Additional reporting by Press Association