THE GOVERNMENT HAS approved legislation to increase the minimum legal age of sale of tobacco products to 21.

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, announced that the legislation had been approved. The Public Health (Tobacco) (Amendment) Bill 2024 will now be brought forward for enactment.

The measure is being brought forward to curb smoking prevalence, which the Department of Health said has remained at 18% for several years.

Donnelly said that tobacco smoking continues to kill 4,500 Irish people every year.

“[Smoking] remains the biggest single cause of disability and death combined in our country,” he said.

He said that increasing the age to 21 will also protect people under the age of 18, as they are less likely to be in social groups with 21-year-olds.

Ireland aims to become the first country in the EU to introduce this measure. A lead-in time will be implemented so that those already entitled to buy tobacco products will not be affected.

The proposed legislation will not impact the minimum legal age of sale of vapes or other nicotine inhaling products, the department said.