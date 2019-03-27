Woman (23) arrested in connection with fatal shooting of fitness instructor in Dublin

Gardaí at the scene of the shooting in September 2017.

Gardaí at the scene of the shooting in September 2017.

A 23-YEAR-OLD woman has been arrested by gardaí investigating the fatal shooting of a father-of-two in Dublin in 2017.

Fitness instructor John Gibson was shot a number of times in a car park at Fortunestown Lane near Citywest Village Shopping Centre on 18 September 2017.

Investigating gardaí believed that the deceased was killed as part of a local feud.

A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting on Monday morning. He was released without charge last night and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The woman arrested last night is being held at Tallaght Garda Station under the provisions of Section 30 – Offences Against the State Act 1939.

With reporting from Stephen McDermott