Dublin: 16°C Thursday 5 May 2022
'It's a complete farce': Homes across east Clare have yet to receive census forms

People fear parts of east Clare could lose out on public services as their population will be undercounted.

By Céimin Burke Thursday 5 May 2022, 2:07 PM
Photo from the launch of Census 2022 earlier this year.
Image: PA
Image: PA

MORE THAN A month after census night, homes in parts of county Clare have still yet to receive census forms.

The 2022 census is a count of everyone in Ireland on the night of Sunday 3 April.

On the official census website, the Central Statistics Office – which carries out the population count – says forms must be completed by that date.

However, nearly five weeks later many people in parts of east Clare are still waiting for their forms to arrive.

Councillor Pat Hayes says he’s been constantly receiving calls from constituents who are requesting forms since the weekend the count was due to take place.

“It’s a complete farce, the whole lot of it, to tell the truth,” the Fianna Fáil representative said.

The issue has been reported across a broad stretch of east Clare – from O’Callaghans Mills to Mountshannon – with particular issues in Feakle, Scarriff, Tuamgraney and Bodyke.

The Maghera based councillor said enumerators informed him that they had issues recruiting people to carry out the census.

The issue was then compounded as forms were sent on envelopes marked with only an Eircode – not a full postal address – meaning An Post was unable to deliver them and the forms were returned. 

The problem is leading to fears that the area will lose out on public services as its population will be undercounted.

“The Romans were able to do a census years ago. We had a year extra to develop this one and we still haven’t resolved it,” Hayes said.

“I think it’s absolutely disgraceful that we’re still here, a month later, and people are trying to remember what they done on April 3rd.

The sad thing about it is that some people who might’ve been accounted for have passed away.

An Post spokesperson Anna McHugh explained that Eircodes, when they are on letters or packages, are used for processing and a full postage address is needed to ensure that post is delivered.

“The Eircode is used in processing – if it’s on a letter, it’s used in processing. But when it comes to delivery, our postal staff haven’t been implanted with widgets in their brains to look at an Eircode and know what the address is,” McHugh said.

“If you’re putting something through the An Post system we need a full postal address.”

The Central Statistics Office has been contacted for comment.

