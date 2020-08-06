This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 6 August, 2020
One woman injured after being hit by a car in Clare

The incident occurred in the carpark of the Dunnes Stores shopping centre in Ennis.

By Patrick Flynn Thursday 6 Aug 2020, 6:30 PM
Thursday 6 Aug 2020, 6:30 PM
The car park in Ennis where the collision happened.
Image: Google Maps
The car park in Ennis where the collision happened.
The car park in Ennis where the collision happened.
Image: Google Maps

ONE WOMAN HAS been injured after she was struck by a car that also collided with several other vehicles in Co Clare this afternoon.

The incident occurred shortly before 4pm in the carpark of the Dunnes Stores shopping centre in Ennis.

Three units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station were mobilised to the incident along with National Ambulance Service paramedics and gardaí. Fire service crew cared for the driver and the injured woman until an ambulance arrived.

Dunnes Stores shop and carpark staff also ran to assist those involved and provided a chair for the elderly man who was left shaken by the incident. It’s understood that he is in his 80s. Other staff and shoppers remained with the injured woman while they waited for emergency services to arrive.

It’s understood that man had just pulled into the carpark when, it’s believed, he lost control of his car which collided with the woman as well as four cars and a van.

The woman was treated at the scene before being removed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick for treatment. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The elderly driver was also assessed at the scene but didn’t require hospitalisation. Gardaí from Ennis are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Patrick Flynn

