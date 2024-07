GARDAÍ AND MEMBERS of the Coast Guard are continuing to search for the body of a young boy who fell from the Cliffs of Moher in Co Clare last Tuesday.

The Coast Guard Rescue Coordination Centre in Valentia is coordinating searches led by volunteers from the Doolin Coast Guard Unit, a spokesperson said.

Some of those conducting the search operation are using drones while others are searching from atop the cliffs.

The Shannon based Coast Guard helicopter R115 is also part of the operation, the Coast Guard said, adding that the search is being supported by other neighbouring Coast Guard units.

“The search area has focused around the Cliffs of Moher and also in the surrounding sea areas including Galway Bay and the Aran Islands. Over the coming days, Coast Guard Units from Doolin, Cleggan, Inisheer, Costelloe Bay, Killaloe and Coast Guard helicopter R11 will continue to search these areas,” a spokesperson said.

“It is also understood that Civil defence drone units will also be searching in the area as tasked by An Garda Siochána and will operate in conjunction with the Coast Guard effort on scene.”