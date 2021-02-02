#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man dies after shooting incident in north Belfast

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident in the Cliftonville Road area.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 2 Feb 2021, 11:01 PM
Image: Niall Carson
POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have launched a murder investigation after a man was shot dead in north Belfast this evening. 

The PSNI said part of Cliftonville Road is closed and a number of diversions are in place.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it dispatched one rapid response paramedic, two emergency crews and an ambulance officer to the incident.

It said that following an initial assessment, all ambulance resources cleared the scene and no patients were taken from the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Montgomery said: “We received a report around 8.15 pm, that a man had been shot in the Cliftonville Road area of the city.

“Officers attended, along with colleagues from NIAS. Sadly, a man has been pronounced dead.

“We would urge anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have any information which may assist us with our inquiries to contact 101 or alternatively information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

