Man dies after shooting incident in north Belfast

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have launched a murder investigation after a man was shot dead in north Belfast this evening.

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident in the Cliftonville Road area of the city.

The PSNI said part of Cliftonville Road is closed and a number of diversions are in place.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it dispatched one rapid response paramedic, two emergency crews and an ambulance officer to the incident.

It said that following an initial assessment, all ambulance resources cleared the scene and no patients were taken from the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Montgomery said: “We received a report around 8.15 pm, that a man had been shot in the Cliftonville Road area of the city.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“Officers attended, along with colleagues from NIAS. Sadly, a man has been pronounced dead.

“We would urge anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have any information which may assist us with our inquiries to contact 101 or alternatively information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”