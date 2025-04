UNITE TRADE UNION is seeking a meeting with Enterprise Minister Peter Burke to discuss its proposals of a statutory maximum working temperature and four days of paid “climate leave”.

The union called for an action level of 24C where heat management controls must be put in place and an a maximum temperature of 30 degrees – or 27 degrees for “strenuous jobs”.

It also suggests that “climate leave” should apply when extreme weather conditions make travelling hazardous or result in pressing household needs for workers.

A survey conducted by Unite found that the majority of respondents did not feel safe travelling to and from work during Storm Éowyn and many people had to take annual leave or unpaid leave.

So today we’re asking: Should workers get paid ‘climate leave’?