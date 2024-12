THE AVERAGE TEMPERATURE this autumn was 11.27C, which is .48C higher than the most recent long-term average, according to Met Éireann.

Overall, Met Éireann described this year’s autumn as “mild, dry and relatively dull” despite the arrival of storms Bert and Ashley.

Nearly all rainfall totals were below their 1981-2010 Long-Term Average this autumn, the forecaster said. At the same time, all mean air temperatures across the country were above their Long Term Average for the season.

“The season fluctuated between high and low pressure dominance and between cooler Polar maritime and warmer tropical maritime airmasses,” the forecaster said in its Climate Statement for Autumn 2024.

This autumn was the 19th warmest since 1900, with the warmest autumn being in 2021 with 12.02C. The coldest autumn was in 1905 with 8.34 °C.

Advertisement

September was the driest of the three months and cooler than average overall, the statement said.

“October was mild everywhere and dryer than average for most of the country, apart from the Southwest. Low pressure dominated at times, especially at the end of the first week and during the third week when storm Ashley, named by Met Éireann, brought the windiest period of the season,” the statement said.

November was mild and “relatively dry overall, but dull”, Met Éireann said.

“The first half of the month was dominated by cloudy high pressure, which brought mostly mild and dry conditions. The second half of the month was much cooler and wetter with low pressure more dominant.”

There was a brief cold period towards the end of the third week, which brought frost, fog and lying snow in some places, was followed by storm Bert, which brought the wettest period of the season.

This autumn was also notably windy, especially due to the arrival of storms Bert and Ashley.

The highest gust was 74 knots (137 km/h) reported at Mace Head, Co Galway on Sunday 20 October during storm Ashley.