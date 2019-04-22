This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Three world-renowned mountaineers die during avalanche in ascent of Canadian peak

They were attempting to climb the east face of Howse Pass, an isolated and highly difficult route.

By AFP Monday 22 Apr 2019, 9:47 AM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THE BODIES OF three world-renowned professional mountaineers, two Austrians and an American, have been found after they went missing during an avalanche on a western Canadian summit, the national parks agency said.

American Jess Roskelley, 36, and Hansjorg Auer, 35, and David Lama, 28, of Austria went missing late on Tuesday at Banff National Park. Authorities launched an aerial search the next day.

The three men were attempting to climb the east face of Howse Pass, an isolated and highly difficult route.

They were part of a team of experienced athletes sponsored by American outdoor equipment firm The North Face.

“Parks Canada extends our sincere condolences to their families, friends and loved ones,” the agency said in a statement.

We would also like to acknowledge the impact that this has had on the tight-knit, local and international climbing communities. Our thoughts are with families, friends and all those who have been affected by this tragic incident.

Roskelley was the son of John Roskelley, who was also considered one of the best mountaineers of his own generation.

Father and son had climbed Mount Everest together in 2003. At the time, the younger Roskelley was only 20 years old, and became the youngest mountaineer to climb the planet’s highest mountain above sea level.

© – AFP 2019

