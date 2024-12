ARMED GARDAÍ FROM the Emergency Response Unit have detained two men and seized a gun in what detectives believe was “an imminent threat to life” in west Dublin.

It is believed the two men were part of an organised crime gang and the firearm is understood to be a glock handgun.

Sources have said that the men are linked to a serious criminal, who is currently in prison, and who is suspected of involvement in a number shootings and is linked to the drugs trade.

The operation occurred on Tuesday evening in the Clondalkin area of Dublin and involved detectives from Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and specialist surveillance teams from the Garda National Crime & Security Intelligence Service (GNCSIS).

They were also assisted by uniform gardaí in what a spokesperson said was an intelligence-led investigation of organised crime activities in the city.

“Shortly after 8pm , a vehicle was intercepted by a tactical team from the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) on Rowlagh Avenue in Clondalkin, Dublin 22.

“A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of a semi-automatic Glock pistol along with a number of rounds of 9mm ammunition.

“Two males, aged in their 30s & 40s, were arrested at the scene pursuant to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 and are currently detained at a Garda station in the DMR under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007,” he said.

The handgun the gardaí seized. Garda Press Office. Garda Press Office.

There were follow up searches on 18 locations across Dublin and in two cells inside the high security Portlaoise Prison.

More than 300 gardaí were deployed in the course of the operation.

Assistant Commissioner Angela Willis, head of Organised & Serious Crime said that the weapon is suspected of being “intended for use in in the commission of murders”.

“The intervention by members of An Garda Síochána in West Dublin on the evening of 17 December 2024 has again resulted in the removal of a lethal firearm and ammunition from circulation.

“I wish to acknowledge the members of An Garda Síochána involved in the operation for their professionalism in bringing this operation to a successful conclusion. An Garda Síochána will continue to prioritise targeting those that are the most violent and cause the most harm in communities,” she said.

The firearm and ammunition seized will be forwarded to the Ballistics section of the Garda Technical Bureau to undergo analysis.