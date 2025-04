MAGGOTS IN A muesli packet, a dead spider in a loaf of bread, a metal nail in a takeaway box: these are just three of 4,996 consumer complaints handled by the Food Safety Authority last year.

In total, 8,596 complaints and queries were directed to the FSAI last year – 4,996 being complaints – and of the complaints, 32% related to unfit food, while 29% related to suspected food poisoning.

The number of complaints was a marked increase of almost 14% on the year prior. Unfit food, or food unsuitable to eat, was the most common complaint. This can range from foods contaminated with foreign objects, food served at the wrong temperature, foods with an ‘off’ smell, undercooked, or otherwise.

Of the foods contaminated with foreign objects that the FSAI were contacted regarding, examples include a large piece of rubber in a protein bar, a piece of glass in a chicken breast, a metal tin in pre-packed prawns, a large piece of metal in a chocolate biscuit, and a live insect in a burrito bowl.

Advertisement

The number of complaints of suspected food poisoning was 1,449 last year, up some 23% on 2023.

The third most frequent complaint related to hygiene standards. 1,289 complaints were made in this area. Complainants reported rodents on business premises, excessive flies and insects, staff openly coughing and sneezing around foods, and food being stored incorrectly.

Other complaints recorded, at much lower numbers, were labelling (169 complaints), allergen information (155), unregistered food business (81), and other uncategorised complaints (156).

Chief executive of the FSAI, Greg Dempsey, reiterated the importance of people reporting improper practice surrounding food to the authority so that it can intervene.

“The year-on-year increase in complaints to the advice line reflects an increased awareness among consumers of the importance of food safety,” he added, “and also demonstrates their zero-tolerance approach when it comes to poor food safety and hygiene standards in food products and in food premises.”