Thursday 26 January 2023 Dublin: 5°C
Sam Boal
# Clondalkin
Man (40s) in serious condition following Clondalkin crash
The crash happened at around 7.20pm this evening.
3.8k
1
41 minutes ago

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for witnesses following a serious crash in Clondalkin, west Dublin this evening. 

Emergency services were notified of an incident involving a car and pedestrian at the junction of Ninth Lock Road and Nangor Road. at around 7.20pm this evening.

The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, was taken from the scene to Tallaght University Hospital. His injuries are understood to be serious. The driver of the car did not require hospital treatment.

A garda spokesperson said: “Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

“They are also appealing to those with camera footage (including motorists with dash cam) from the junction of Ninth Lock Road and Nangor Road at the time of the collision, to make it available to them.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 6667600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

Author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
