A MAN HAS been arrested by gardaí after a search operation in which gardaí seized over €547,000 in suspected cocaine and MDMA in Co Dublin.

Gardaí began a search operation at a residence in Clondalkin, Dublin 22 at around 7:30pm yesterday evening. The search was carried out by local uniform and plain clothes gardaí.

Approximately €424,200 worth of cocaine and €123,000 of MDMA, with a total estimated street value of approximately €547,200, was discovered.

Advertisement

The man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene of the seizure.

He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda Station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

The drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.