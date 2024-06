GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in his 20s this morning as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged arson and firearm incidents.

The incidents are alleged to have happened between the 8 and 15 May in the Ronanstown and Clondalkin areas of Dublin.

Advertisement

The arrested man is being held at a Dublin Garda station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

This is the third arrest as part of this investigation. On 15 June, two men were arrested, with one being charged and appearing before the Central Criminal Court that day. The second man was released.

Gardaí say the investigation is ongoing.