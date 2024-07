A MAN CHARGED over a €3m cocaine seizure in Clondalkin, Dublin, has been remanded in custody.

It follows a Garda search operation at a residence on Tuesday.

Graham Doherty, 33, of St John’s Crescent, Clondalkin, was arrested and detained at a Dublin garda station under section two of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He was then charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act with unlawful possession of cocaine and having it for the purpose of sale or supply at his home address on July 9, 2024.

Gardaí brought Mr Doherty to appear before Judge Catherine Hayden at Blanchardstown District Court on Thursday.

In evidence, Garda Charles McPartland told Judge Hayden the accused replied “Thank you” when he was charged and handed copies of the charge sheets.

Defence counsel Ciaran MacLoughlin said his client was not making a bail application at this stage.

Dressed in a beige jacket, dark blue jeans, and runners, Mr Doherty did not address the court or indicate how he would plead.

Judge Hayden noted that gardaí needed to obtain directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), and she remanded Mr Doherty in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court next Thursday.

She asked if the defence was seeking disclosure of evidence, but counsel said that was unnecessary until gardai had analysed the seizure and received the DPP’s directions.

Legal aid was granted.

Gardaí carried out connected searches on Wednesday when they arrested a woman in her 30s and detained her at a Garda station in Dublin.

She has since been charged and released and is due to appear before the courts on a later date.