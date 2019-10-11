Man and woman arrested in connection with Clondalkin stabbing

Source: Niall Carson/PA Archive/PA Images

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN investigating an apparent stabbing in Clondalkin have arrested a man and woman.

A man (39) was taken to Tallaght Hospital this morning with serious injuries.

Gardaí said the apparent stabbing incident occurred at approximately 7am outside a house in Oakwood Grove, Clondalkin, Dublin 22.

A 40-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man were arrested this evening and are both currently being detained at Clondalkin Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

“Investigations are ongoing” a garda spokesperson added.