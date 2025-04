THE ISLAMIC CULTURAL Centre of Ireland in Clonskeagh, Dublin will remain closed today for weekly Muslim prayer service following an incident last weekend.

The centre said this morning that a new board has been appointed and is now carrying out a “full review” while the premises remain closed.

“The Islamic Centre in Clonskeagh has been temporarily closed by decision of the newly appointed Board of Directors as a preventive measure to ensure the safety and security of the property, staff, children and members of the public,” the centre said.

The centre said it was looking to undertake “reforms” that it said will “enhance the Centre’s ability to fulfill its mission” as an educational and faith-based instition for Muslims in Ireland.

The breakdown in relations among the operators of the centre has been described as a “crisis” by the Irish Muslim Peace and Integration Council, the national representative body for Muslims in Ireland.

It has urged parties to find a way to reopen the centre and ensure its place as a “thriving hub of faith, education, and unity” for Ireland’s Muslim community.

National school

The Muslim National School also sits on the grounds of the Islamic Cultural Centre, and The Journal understands that talks are underway to ensure it reopens next Monday after its annual spring break.

The centre was founded almost 30 years ago with funding from the Dubai-based Al-Maktoum Foundation.

A sign posted at the gate of the complex this week said that following “a deeply troubling incident” last Saturday, “we have no choice but to temporarily close the Mosque and Centre”.

The notice described Saturday’s incident as “an unprecedented attack on our mosque, centre and members of the board”.

Footage taken from inside and outside the centre over the weekend, and seen by The Journal, shows chaotic scenes and scuffles taking place.

In the videos, men can be seen shouting and pushing back and forth against one another. Gardaí are also present inside and outside the centre and in one video, they are seen removing a man from a room after breaking up a scuffle.

Gardaí told The Journal that they “responded to a civil matter” at the property last Saturday and have had no further involvement since.

The Irish Muslim Peace and Integration Council said it was “time for a fresh start” and added that the institute “belongs to the Muslim community, not to any one group”.

“With our experience in community representation, mediation, and institution building, we are willing to play an active role in reconciliation efforts and the reopening of the ICCI; ensuring it becomes the inclusive, transparent, and dynamic mosque that Irish Muslims deserve,” the council said.

With reporting by David Mac Redmond