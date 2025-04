THE ISLAMIC CULTURAL Centre of Ireland in Clonskeagh, Dublin, has been temporarily closed following an incident over the weekend.

A sign posted at the gate of the complex said that following “a deeply troubling incident” last Saturday, “we have no choice but to temporarily close the Mosque and Centre”.

The notice described Saturday’s incident as “an unprecedented attack on our Mosque, Centre and members of the Board”.

There was no further information provided in relation to the cause of the closure.

The notice said the Islamic Cultural Centre of Ireland (ICCI) would remain closed until a full investigation into Saturday’s events was complete and security protocols were implemented.

A notice at the gate of the Islamic Cultural Centre in Clonskeagh, Dublin David Mac Redmond David Mac Redmond

The notice from the ICCI management said that the decision to close the mosque had been made “with the utmost concern for the safety and security of our community, especially the children of the Muslim National School”.

“This is a deeply sorrowful moment in the history of our Mosque and Centre,” the notice read.

The ICCI has been contacted and asked for comment.

Gardaí told The Journal they were not involved in any matter at the centre.