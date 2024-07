ALMOST €1 MILLION worth of drugs were seized after a stop and search of a vehicle by gardaí in Tallaght, Dublin on Saturday evening.

At approximately 6.15pm last Saturday members of the Garda’s serious crimes unit in Tallaght stopped a vehicle and located €977,000 worth of cannabis resin, herb and plants along with drug paraphernalia.

€800 in cash was also confiscated by gardaí at the scene. A man in his 30s was arrested and charged this weekend after he was detained at a Garda station in Dublin.

A follow up search, conducted at a residence in Lucan in Dublin, another man, aged in his 40s, was arrested in connection with the investigation.

All of the drugs have been sent to be analysed by Forensic Science Ireland. Both men appeared before Tallaght District Court this morning.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, a garda spokesperson said.