CMAT, LANKUM, AND Eurovision singers Bambie Thug and Loreen have been added to this year’s Electric Picnic lineup.

The music festival, which is in its 20th year, will take place from 16 to 18 August in Stradbally, County Laois.

This year’s headliners include Noah Kahan, Calvin Harris, Kylie Minogue and Gerry Cinnamon.

Tickets for the weekend have already sold out.

Podcaster Blindboy, indie folk group Villagers, and rock bands The Stranglers and Daydreamers have also been added to the lineup.

The festival’s 20th anniversary coincides with The Stranglers’s 50th anniversary, which they have been touring for.

Cork band Cardinals and German band Zimmer90 will play the festival too.

In a statement posted to her social media, singer-songwriter CMAT said the gig “means so much” to her.

Electric Picnic was the first music festival she ever went to when she was 15 years old.

“It lives so vividly in my mind as the day I made the decision to spend as much time as humanly possible at music festivals.”

Lankum, a contemporary Irish folk group, won the 2023 RTÉ Choice Music Prize, receiving critical acclaim for their last album False Lankum.

Bambie Thug came sixth in this year’s Eurovision song contest.

They wrote on Instagram: “Can’t wait to be back on home soil.”

Loreen won the contest last year, as well as in 2012.