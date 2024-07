IRISH SINGER CMAT has been nominated for a Mercury Prize for her album ‘Crazymad, for Me’.

The annual Mercury Prize is awarded for the best album by a British or Irish act and is open to all music genres.

‘Crazymad, for Me’ is CMAT’s second studio album, following 2022’s ‘If My Wife New I’d Be Dead’.

CMAT’s second album was released to universal acclaim and was ranked by The Guardian as the 50th best album of 2023.

CMAT during the BBC Radio1 Big Weekend at Stockwood Park, Luton, 26 May, 2024. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Elsewhere, Charli XCX and The Last Dinner Party are also nominated for the 2024 Mercury Prize.

The 12 shortlisted albums were announced today on BBC Radio 6 Music by radio presenter Tom Ravenscroft.

Charli XCX made the list with her sixth studio album, ‘Brat’, which peaked at number two in the UK charts following its release last month and has been a mainstay of online culture this summer.

Advertisement

The album has also played into the ‘Memeification of Kamala Harris’, with Charli XCX herself remarking that “Kamala US Brat” following the announcement that Joe Biden was dropping out of the 2024 US presidential election and handing the reins to Harris.

Indie act The Last Dinner Party meanwhile have also been nominated for their debut album ‘Prelude To Ecstasy’, which topped the UK charts following its release in February.

A slew of debut records have made the shortlist this year, including ‘Early Twenties’ by singer Cat Burns and ‘Silence Is Loud’ by jungle artist Nia Archives.

Ghetts, who stars in Netflix series Supacell, has also been shortlisted for the record ‘On Purpose, With Purpose’.

Elsewhere ‘When Will We Land?’ by the Scottish DJ Barry Can’t Swim has been nominated alongside the record ‘Who Am I’ by rapper BERWYN.

Corto.alto’s ‘Bad With Names’ is also nominated, alongside English Teacher’s ‘This Could Be Texas’ and ‘Lives Outgrown’ by Portishead singer Beth Gibbons.

Corinne Bailey Rae is also in the running with her album ‘Black Rainbows’.

Albums released between 15 July 2023 and 12 July 2024 were eligible for the award and an independent judging panel that included jazz pianist Jamie Cullum and DJ Mistajam chose the shortlist.

The overall winner of the 2024 Mercury Prize will be revealed in September.

-With additional reporting from Press Association