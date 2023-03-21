Advertisement

Eamonn Farrell 'The Family Structure' in Duleek, Co Meath. The village is home to two lotto jackpots in less than six months.
# Duleek
Co Meath village celebrating second lotto jackpot in less than six months after €4 million win
In October, a family syndicate won €8.9 million with a ticket that was bought in a neighbouring shop.
9 minutes ago

A CO MEATH village is celebrating yet another big lotto win after the National Lottery announced that Duleek was the winning location of last Saturday’s €4 million jackpot.

The winning ticket was purchased in Bowe’s EuroSpar in Duleek, with the ticket being bought on the day of the draw.

The National Lottery has confirmed that the winning ticket holder has made contact and arrangements are being made for the €3,987,540 prize to be collected.

Saturday’s jackpot win is the second for the village in less than six months.

In October, a family syndicate won €8.9 million with a ticket that was bought in a neighbouring shop.

Shane Bowe, who owns the EuroSpar that Saturday’s winning ticket was purchased in, said he was overjoyed at the news of Duleek’s latest Lotto jackpot win.

He described it as an “incredible story”.

“In such a short space of time, two Lotto jackpots have been won in such a small, one-street village such as Duleek,” said Bowe.

“When the previous Lotto jackpot was won down the street from us late last year, we may have been a little covetous of the celebrations, but here we are six months later, and we’ll be the ones popping the champagne to toast one of our customers becoming a multi-millionaire.

“It’s great for this amazing village and we send our best wishes to our lucky customer, whoever it may be!” 

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
