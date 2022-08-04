Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Thursday 4 August 2022
Advertisement

Australia to block development of coal mine to protect Great Barrier Reef

The Australian Greens party welcomed the news and urged the environment minister to reject another 26 planned coal mines.

By Press Association Thursday 4 Aug 2022, 1:20 PM
40 minutes ago 2,130 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5832873
File image of the Great Barrier Reef from above.
Image: Shutterstock/I Shafiq
File image of the Great Barrier Reef from above.
File image of the Great Barrier Reef from above.
Image: Shutterstock/I Shafiq

AUSTRALIA’S NEW GOVERNMENT has announced that it plans to prevent development of a coal mine due to the potential impact on the nearby Great Barrier Reef.

Environment minister Tanya Plibersek said she intends to deny approval for the Central Queensland Coal Project to be excavated north west of the Queensland state town of Rockhampton.

The minority Australian Greens party has been pressing the centre-left Labour Party government, elected in May, to refuse approvals of coal or gas projects to help reduce Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions.

“Based on the information available to me at this stage, I believe that the project would be likely to have unacceptable impacts to the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park, and the values of the Great Barrier Reef World Heritage Area and National Heritage Place,” Plibersek said in a statement.

The marine park manages the network of more than 2,500 reefs that cover 134,000 square miles of seabed off the north-east Australian coast.

The World Heritage Area, designated by the United Nations and Australia’s National Heritage List, includes natural, historic and Indigenous places of outstanding significance to the nation.

Unesco, the UN cultural organisation, is considering downgrading the Great Barrier Reef’s World Heritage status mainly because rising ocean temperatures are killing coral.

The mine’s proponents have 10 business days to respond to the proposed refusal before the minister makes her final decision.

The Greens welcomed the news and urged the minister to reject another 26 planned coal mines.

“Now we need an across-the-board moratorium on all new coal and gas projects,” Greens leader Adam Bandt said in a statement.

Related Reads

01.07.22 'The ocean is not a rubbish dump': UN tells leaders to take action on protecting seas
18.05.22 Climate change indicators hit record highs in 2021, UN warns

The proposed decision was announced after the Australian House of Representatives passed a bill that would enshrine in law the government’s ambition to reduce the country’s greenhouse gas emissions by 43% below 2005 levels by the end of the decade. The bill was passed 89 votes to 55.

The previous government’s target had been a reduction of between 26% and 28%, set at the Paris climate conference in 2015.

A proposed Greens amendment that would have acknowledged no new coal, oil or gas projects could be started if Australia were to achieve its net-zero emissions target by 2050 was defeated on Thursday.

The government is confident that the bill will be passed by the Senate next month with support from all 12 Greens senators, who would prefer a 2030 target of a 75% reduction.

The apparently doomed mine would have been an open-cut operation that extracted up to 10 million metric tons of coal a year.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie