A SEARCH OPERATION is underway in Wexford town for a young man who is believed to have entered the water in the early hours of the morning.

Gardaí and local rescue services are conducting the search in Wexford Bridge and Harbour for the man, who is aged in his late teens.

It is believed that he entered the water at around 2.05am.

The RNLI and Coast Guard, including the Rosslare/Carnsore and Curracloe Coast Guard units, the Wexford RNLI inshore lifeboat and the Waterford-based Coast Guard helicopter R117, attended the scene immediately and conducted a search of the area.

Following an extensive search, the search was suspended at around 5am to allow for conditions to improve.

The search resumed at 8am, with Rosslare/Carnsore and Curracloe Coast Guard units, Wexford RNLI and Dublin based Coast Guard helicopter R116 on scene.