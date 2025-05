A LARGE FIRE blazed at Barna Recycling facility in Athlone in the early hours of the morning.

The facility is just outside the centre of the town.

Plumes of smoke could be seen over the town in the early morning as the fire continued.

No injures were reported as a result of the fire.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the fire and attended the scene early this morning.

Enquiries are ongoing, a garda spokesperson said.