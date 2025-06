A MAN HAS been arrested after gardaí seized €170,000 worth of drugs in Co Kerry.

Shortly after 10pm last night, gardaí intercepted a vehicle in Listowel as part of ongoing investigations targeting the sale and distribution of controlled drugs and associated criminal activity in the Southern Region.

Advertisement

They recovered a substantial quantity of cannabis and cocaine with an estimated street value of over €170,000. The drugs will now be sent for analysis to Forensic Science Ireland.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was arrested at the scene.

He is currently being detained at a Garda station in Kerry under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

A garda spokesperson said investigations into the matter are ongoing.