Man and woman arrested after gardaí seize cocaine worth €440,000

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED cocaine with an estimated street value of €440,000 in Co Clare.

Gardaí who are investigating organised crime in Limerick city carried out a search of a property in Corbally, Co Clare, at approximately 11.35pm yesterday.

During the course of the search, cocaine (pending analysis) with a street value of €440,000 was seized.

A woman in her 40s was arrested and is currently being detained at Henry Street Garda Station under section two of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

In a follow-up operation this morning, a man in his 40s was arrested in the Castletroy View area of Limerick. He is also being detained at Henry Street Garda Station under section two of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.