Gardaí discover €5k worth of drugs at routine traffic stop - then find €100k worth in subsequent house search

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED one man and seized a quantity of cannabis and cocaine in Dublin, with the man now due to appear in court tomorrow.

Officers from the Dublin Metropolitan Region roads policing unit stopped a car on Grange Road in Rathfarnham yesterday.

During the course of a routine traffic stop, gardaí discovered cannabis worth an estimated street value of €5,000.

A man in his 40s was arrested and taken to Rathmines Garda Station, where he is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He is due to appear before the District Court at the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow at 10.30am.

Following the man’s arrest, gardaí obtained a warrant for a house at Glenmore Court in Rathfarnham.

During the course of the search, gardaí found a further quantity of cannabis and cocaine with a street value close to €100,000.

Comments are closed for legal reasons