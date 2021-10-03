#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 3 October 2021
€200,000 worth of cocaine seized during Dublin search operation

The drugs were found during the search of a residential property in Tallaght.

By Céimin Burke Sunday 3 Oct 2021, 2:18 PM
A man has been charged and is expected to appear in court later this month.
GARDAÍ SEIZED €200,000 worth of suspected cocaine during a search operation in Tallaght last night.

Officers carried out a search of a residential property in the Dublin suburb at 8:30pm yesterday. During the course of the search €200,000 worth of cocaine (pending analysis) was seized.

The operation was led by uniformed and detective gardaí based in Tallaght as part of Operation Tara.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and detained for questioning at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The man was subsequently charged and is expected to appear before a sitting of Tallaght District Court later this month.

The drugs will be sent for analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

A spokesperson for the gardaí said investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Comments are closed as a man has been charged.

