€200,000 worth of cocaine seized during Dublin search operation

A man has been charged and is expected to appear in court later this month.

A man has been charged and is expected to appear in court later this month.

GARDAÍ SEIZED €200,000 worth of suspected cocaine during a search operation in Tallaght last night.

Officers carried out a search of a residential property in the Dublin suburb at 8:30pm yesterday. During the course of the search €200,000 worth of cocaine (pending analysis) was seized.

The operation was led by uniformed and detective gardaí based in Tallaght as part of Operation Tara.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and detained for questioning at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The man was subsequently charged and is expected to appear before a sitting of Tallaght District Court later this month.

The drugs will be sent for analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

A spokesperson for the gardaí said investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Comments are closed as a man has been charged.