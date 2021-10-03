€200,000 worth of cocaine seized during Dublin search operation

GARDAÍ SEIZED €200,000 worth of suspected cocaine during a search operation in Tallaght last night.
Officers carried out a search of a residential property in the Dublin suburb at 8:30pm yesterday. During the course of the search €200,000 worth of cocaine (pending analysis) was seized.
The operation was led by uniformed and detective gardaí based in Tallaght as part of Operation Tara.
A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and detained for questioning at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
The man was subsequently charged and is expected to appear before a sitting of Tallaght District Court later this month.
The drugs will be sent for analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
A spokesperson for the gardaí said investigations into the matter are ongoing.
Comments are closed as a man has been charged.
COMMENTS