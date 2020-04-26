Gardaí seize €2.5 million worth of cocaine in Dublin operation

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED €2.5 million worth cocaine in an operation targeting organised criminals in the capital.

Officers attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau stopped and searched three vehicles in the Blakes Cross area of Dublin yesterday afternoon and discovered the drugs.

Three men, aged 44, 48 and 59 years, were arrested at the scene and are currently detained at two Dublin Garda stations.

Speaking today Detective Chief Superintendent Angela Willis, who is head of Bureau at GNDOCB, said: “The Garda Síochána is committed to disrupting the activities of organised criminals supplying drugs to our communities. This seizure of a substantial quantity of cocaine is significant in disrupting this supply and enabling us to keep people safe.”

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll who heads Special Crime Operations within the Garda Síochána said: “We continue to pursue those who engage in serious and organised crime with a view to dismantling the organised crime groups they are associated with. This seizure of what is believed to be cocaine and the subsequent arrest of three suspects will assist in achieving that objective.”