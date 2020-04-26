This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 26 April, 2020
Gardaí seize €2.5 million worth of cocaine in Dublin operation

Three men, aged 44, 48 and 59 years, were arrested at the scene.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 26 Apr 2020, 10:03 AM
13 minutes ago 3,293 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5084205
The seized cocaine.
Image: Garda Press Office
The seized cocaine.
The seized cocaine.
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED €2.5 million worth cocaine in an operation targeting organised criminals in the capital. 

Officers attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau stopped and searched three vehicles in the Blakes Cross area of Dublin yesterday afternoon and discovered the drugs.

Three men, aged 44, 48 and 59 years, were arrested at the scene and are currently detained at two Dublin Garda stations.

Speaking today Detective Chief Superintendent Angela Willis, who is head of Bureau at GNDOCB, said: “The Garda Síochána is committed to disrupting the activities of organised criminals supplying drugs to our communities. This seizure of a substantial quantity of cocaine is significant in disrupting this supply and enabling us to keep people safe.”

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll who heads Special Crime Operations within the Garda Síochána said: “We continue to pursue those who engage in serious and organised crime with a view to dismantling the organised crime groups they are associated with. This seizure of what is believed to be cocaine and the subsequent arrest of three suspects will assist in achieving that objective.”

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

